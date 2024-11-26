Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,048 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.94. 22,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.84 and a twelve month high of $272.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

