Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.65% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,722,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EWX traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,572. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.05. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $64.79. The company has a market cap of $788.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

