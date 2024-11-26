Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $601.83. 319,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,519. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $455.41 and a 1-year high of $603.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.60. The firm has a market cap of $519.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

