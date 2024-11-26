Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.19. 43,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,494. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $303.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

