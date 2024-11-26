Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $63.21. 43,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,687. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $64.72.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.