Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 5.09% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PRN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.54. 6,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $180.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.84.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

