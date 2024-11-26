Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Invests $38 Million in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000,000. Grab comprises about 8.8% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. owned 0.25% of Grab as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Grab by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Grab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRAB opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 0.81. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

GRAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. China Renaissance lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

