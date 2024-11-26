Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.1% annually over the last three years. Trinseo has a payout ratio of -1.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Trinseo to earn ($3.59) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1.1%.

NYSE TSE opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.64. Trinseo has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

