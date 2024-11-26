TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Announces $0.11 Dividend

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Price Performance

ERNZ traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

