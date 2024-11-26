Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDSN. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 93,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

HDSN stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $272.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Technologies

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.