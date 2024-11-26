Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Position in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.29% of M-tron Industries worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPTI. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in M-tron Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M-tron Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M-tron Industries

In other news, Director Ivan Arteaga sold 1,600 shares of M-tron Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $81,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,440.24. The trade was a 81.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M-tron Industries Stock Up 5.8 %

M-tron Industries Profile

Shares of M-tron Industries stock opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $71.10.

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

