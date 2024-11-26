Truvestments Capital LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after buying an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,424,000 after purchasing an additional 643,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 19.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 590,628 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,604,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,310,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,182,000 after purchasing an additional 108,560 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 0.65. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $335,286.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,637,710.01. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $240,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 477,781 shares in the company, valued at $10,224,513.40. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.