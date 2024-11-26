Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Partners Group Holding AG’s 7th Largest Position

Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 4.4% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $65,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $249.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.48. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

