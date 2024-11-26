United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Trading 5.8% Higher – What’s Next?

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.14 and last traded at $157.14. Approximately 99,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 98,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.55.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total value of $3,155,051.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,716,816.92. The trade was a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $244,527.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,072.40. This trade represents a 18.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 900.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

