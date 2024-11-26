Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.735 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of UHT stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $42.04. 68,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,131. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $582.25 million, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

