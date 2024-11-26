Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $105.37 and a twelve month high of $134.98.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

