Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.42% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $242,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $105.37 and a 12-month high of $134.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

