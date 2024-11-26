Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,679,000 after buying an additional 395,318 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,385,000 after purchasing an additional 375,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.68 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

