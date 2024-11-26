Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Reduced by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $17,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. 240,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,924. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
