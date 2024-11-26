Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Reduced by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $17,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. 240,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,924. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.