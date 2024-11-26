Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 737,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 678,056 shares.The stock last traded at $259.99 and had previously closed at $261.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.51 and a 200-day moving average of $229.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after acquiring an additional 313,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

