Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VBK stock opened at $301.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $303.85. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.