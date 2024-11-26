Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Trimmed by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $181.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.47 and a twelve month high of $181.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

