Verge Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $102.78 million and $10.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,238.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.55 or 0.00523431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00097914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00166721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00070466 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00020882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

