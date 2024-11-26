Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Jan Van Dokkum Sells 38,647 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,750. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.74. 7,331,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,211,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $8,403,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 190.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 42.4% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

