VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 775,864 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 248,995 shares.The stock last traded at $36.53 and had previously closed at $36.64.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
