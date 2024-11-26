VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 775,864 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 248,995 shares.The stock last traded at $36.53 and had previously closed at $36.64.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1,903.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 481,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 457,296 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 97,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

