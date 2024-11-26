Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Director Nitin Kaushal Sells 15,000 Shares

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Nitin Kaushal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total value of C$127,500.00.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of VMD opened at C$4.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.95. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$5.34.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
