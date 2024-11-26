VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Shares Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 122,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 196,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of VirTra from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

VirTra Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VirTra by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VirTra by 100.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 63.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,636 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 138.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Further Reading

