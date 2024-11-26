Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 44.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NCV opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

