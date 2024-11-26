Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Insider Buys A$18,625.00 in Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Chenu purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.45 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,625.00 ($12,094.16).

Russell Chenu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Russell Chenu acquired 950 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$7.25 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of A$6,886.55 ($4,471.79).

Vulcan Steel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend

About Vulcan Steel

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Vulcan Steel’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

