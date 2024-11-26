Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brooklyn Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 165.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 168,346 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 180.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 732,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,091,000 after buying an additional 522,238 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of WMT opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $719.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
