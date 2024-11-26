Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Stock Price

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TXNM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on TXNM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TXNM Energy
TXNM Energy Stock Down 1.3 %
TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $569.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TXNM Energy will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
TXNM Energy Company Profile
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TXNM Energy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Magnificent CEOs: Why Buy Stock in Any Company They Are Running
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks That Authorized $1 Billion Stock Buybacks to Boost Value
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pure Storage’s GenAI Pods and AI Trends Could Spark Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.