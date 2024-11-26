West Tower Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in JFrog by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 0.7% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 13.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Price Performance

FROG opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on JFrog from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,080,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,514,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,315,371.52. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $567,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,957,454 shares in the company, valued at $158,291,506.22. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,489 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.