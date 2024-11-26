West Tower Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,300 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.56. The stock has a market cap of $527.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

