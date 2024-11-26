West Tower Group LLC Invests $281,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 515.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOS

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.