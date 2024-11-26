Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $436,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $394.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.27 and a fifty-two week high of $400.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

