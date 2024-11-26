Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.30.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of WAB opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $114.45 and a 1-year high of $202.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 10,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.60, for a total transaction of $1,886,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,387.20. This trade represents a 15.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $558,389.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,951.93. This trade represents a 32.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,393 shares of company stock valued at $9,350,243 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,474,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $7,128,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 278,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,665,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 59,168.4% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 201,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

