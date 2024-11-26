Westport Asset Management Inc. Invests $247,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $168,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,784 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8,261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 943,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after purchasing an additional 932,216 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,586,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,094,000 after purchasing an additional 735,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,750. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.68.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

