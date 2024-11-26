What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:BMO FY2026 Earnings?

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Monday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will post earnings of $12.68 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C($0.08). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of C$8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.23 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$134.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$112.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$127.33.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.7 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$133.64 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$107.16 and a 1-year high of C$134.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$121.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total value of C$1,562,007.97. Also, Senior Officer Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.16, for a total transaction of C$886,977.10. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

