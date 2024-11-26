Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion. Woodward also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.250 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

WWD stock opened at $179.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.82 and a 200-day moving average of $170.87. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. Woodward has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,929.15. This trade represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,304. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

