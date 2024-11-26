Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $107.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts traded as high as $98.75 and last traded at $98.64, with a volume of 232868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.69.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This trade represents a 17.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,939.44. This represents a 59.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,890 shares of company stock worth $9,273,255. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,533,000 after buying an additional 506,593 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 102,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

