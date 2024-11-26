XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) Shares Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. 20,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 615,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

XBP Europe Stock Down 3.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

XBP Europe Company Profile

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

