XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Downgraded by Northland Capmk to Hold

Northland Capmk lowered shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of XOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of XOS in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut XOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on XOS in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. XOS has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

