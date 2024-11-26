YouGov plc (LON:YOU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from YouGov’s previous dividend of $8.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON YOU opened at GBX 432 ($5.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £504.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. YouGov has a 12-month low of GBX 374 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,240 ($15.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 438.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 552.77.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.07) to GBX 810 ($10.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

