zkSync Price Up 11.2% This Week (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One zkSync token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $601.25 million and $133.04 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.17504683 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $134,998,257.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

