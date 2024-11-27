2,150,000 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,453,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $787,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

