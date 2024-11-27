5,762 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.