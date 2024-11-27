Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Mizuho

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.47% from the stock’s previous close.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.79.

NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 498,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,187. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $178.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 98,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 1,626,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

