AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 7789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $852.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $77,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,816. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,434.15. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $474,058 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 261,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 48.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 469,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 45.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 80,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 83.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 63,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

