Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Acquires 249 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Park National were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Park National by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Park National by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PRK opened at $195.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.42. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $109.65 and a 12 month high of $207.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Park National Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

