Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Acquires 3,332 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDB. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INDB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James raised Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Independent Bank from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.24 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.